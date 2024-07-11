Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.33

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.33 and traded as high as $60.08. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 45,133 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,707 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

