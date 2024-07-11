Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $83.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.
SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.94 on Monday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
