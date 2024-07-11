SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 297,095 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $606.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

