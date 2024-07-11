Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 4.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 162,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,129,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 54.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

