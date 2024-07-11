Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial (LON:SSA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (LON:SSA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 18,358 shares trading hands.
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50.
About Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial
AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.
