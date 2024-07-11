SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $185.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply traded as low as $115.09 and last traded at $115.49, with a volume of 113188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.31.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.