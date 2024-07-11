Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

