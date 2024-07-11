Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 265,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 416,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

SKYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

