Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities lowered Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lowered Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOT.UN

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

About Slate Office REIT

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.93. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.

(Get Free Report

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.