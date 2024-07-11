SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $27.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of SGH opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 26.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 850,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

