Smart Money Group LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Walmart stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

