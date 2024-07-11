SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,559,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,280 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SolarWinds by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 11.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.74 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.