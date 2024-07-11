SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.
Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds
SolarWinds Price Performance
Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.74 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.