Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.40

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday.

SLNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of -1.40.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $799,894.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $799,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $882,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,616 shares of company stock valued at $37,038,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,557,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,857,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,039,000 after purchasing an additional 564,242 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

