Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.98

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.98 and traded as low as $27.65. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 14,614 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,963 shares of company stock valued at $110,306. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

