Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.36.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

