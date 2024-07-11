Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48. 266,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,531,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,831 shares of company stock worth $628,184. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

