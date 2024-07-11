Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.72

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $7.46. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 53,027 shares trading hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Insider Activity at Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $115,439.19. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 263,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

