Stanley Michael Sheridan Sells 16,000 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National Beverage Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

