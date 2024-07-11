State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,300 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SHC. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Sotera Health stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

