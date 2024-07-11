State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

CNX stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.