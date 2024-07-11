State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $320,000 Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

