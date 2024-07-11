State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $326,000 Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adient were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Adient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adient by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADNT

Adient Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.