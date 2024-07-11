State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $481,000 Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.5 %

HCI opened at $85.42 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $895.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

