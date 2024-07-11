State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $656,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 4.9 %

ALGT opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

