State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $785,000 Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

