State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,860 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

