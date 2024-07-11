State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $624,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,684,077.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,341 shares of company stock worth $7,800,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

