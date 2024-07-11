State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 295 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KB Home were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $36,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after buying an additional 305,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after buying an additional 263,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in KB Home by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 111,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KB Home by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 75,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE KBH opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

