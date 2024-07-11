State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 460 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Hibbett worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $87.39.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

About Hibbett



Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.



