State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 540 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 125,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $28.24 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.