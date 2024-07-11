State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 850 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE BHLB opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $993.94 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.