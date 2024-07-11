Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$90.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$61.85 and a twelve month high of C$90.89.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

