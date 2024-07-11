Stephens Consulting LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,412,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,299,000 after purchasing an additional 896,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 234,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.43.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $232.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average is $186.98. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $233.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

