StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. StepStone Group traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 22018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on StepStone Group

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.