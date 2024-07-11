Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 456.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.