Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $3.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stitch Fix

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.