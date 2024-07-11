Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

