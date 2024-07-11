Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.