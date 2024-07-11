StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

