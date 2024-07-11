StockNews.com Upgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Sell

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

CarMax stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CarMax by 579.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 222.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

