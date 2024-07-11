Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 43,500 shares changing hands.
Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.
Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.
