Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,047 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after buying an additional 250,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 327,785 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

