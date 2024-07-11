Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU opened at $28.72 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

