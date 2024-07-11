Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 148.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,594 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

