Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 4,564 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Main Street Capital worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

MAIN stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.