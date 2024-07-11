Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 91,852 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SHO opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.