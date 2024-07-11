Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

