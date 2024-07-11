Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Rocket Lab USA worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,551,789 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,831,000 after purchasing an additional 451,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 396,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 913,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,280 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 108,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.