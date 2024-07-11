Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 137,929 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,168,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.