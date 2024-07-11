Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

